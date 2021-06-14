Erwin may soon be getting some new real estate.
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to rezone property located along Brown Road from low- density residential to medium-density residential in order to allow Wolfe Development to build a subdivision.
“A little over three years’ work has gone into trying to attract a developer here to our community to develop a subdivision,” said Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County Chairman Lee Brown. “A little over 20 years ago, Quail Run was the last subdivision developed in the town of Erwin.”
Kelly Wolfe, the founder of Wolfe Development, was present at the meeting to answer questions about the potential subdivision in Erwin.
“It’s a quality-of-life investment for your community,” Wolfe said. “When we’ve been having discussions with Lee and other folks in the community, one of the things we’ve heard time and time again is the need for homes and the need for one-level homes here in Erwin.”
Wolfe, who has developed four subdivisions in Jonesborough within the past several years, and Brown both spoke about the increase in tax revenue the subdivision would bring to Erwin.
“This one project in Erwin, as Lee alluded to, is about a $10.1 million project,” said Wolfe. “And I’ve come up with, conservatively, $47,000 a year in perpetuity for the Erwin budget.”
Also during the meeting, the board recognized Ed Crowe, who retired after serving on the street department of Erwin’s Public Works for 20 years.
“There was never a worry of what or how much was being picked up or if the streets were being missed,” read Erwin Mayor Glenn White. “Ed’s work ethic was both thorough and reliable.”
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Erwin Town Hall.