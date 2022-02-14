The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to commit $100,000 of their American Rescue Plan Act funding to partner with the Unicoi County School System to build new tennis courts.
The system originally requested $325,000 for the project, however some board members felt uncomfortable committing that amount. The city currently has $708,040 left of the ARPA money it received.
“I’d just like to reiterate my concerns about having several things that we’ve been trying to do and talking about for the past several years inside our city that we have yet to throw this kind of support behind,” said Vice Mayor Mark Lafever.
Mayor Glenn White said that he was told by members of the school board that without committing the full amount, the school system could not move forward with the project.
“I was told that if they couldn’t get the $325,000, they couldn’t do the project,” said White.
Lafever made the motion to commit $100,000 to the construction of the tennis courts. The motion was seconded by alderman Gary Chandler and was approved 5-1 with White voting no.
“$100,000 won’t help them,” said White.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a slew of road closures for upcoming events throughout the year. The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce requested downtown road closures for the Achin’ for Bacon 5k run on June 25, the Unicoi County Apple Festival beginning Oct. 6, the town of Erwin Christmas Parade on Nov. 26 and the 19th annual Erwin Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2. The board voted to approve the closures unanimously.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Erwin Town Hall.
