The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the closure of several streets downtown for the Unicoi County Apple Festival in a special called meeting on Tuesday.
The Apple Festival, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 1-2, brings over 100,000 people to downtown Erwin. The festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erwin Mayor Glenn White said after receiving several questions from citizens regarding whether or not the Apple Festival would be held due to the county’s rising positive COVID-19 cases, he asked Unicoi County Health Department Director Michelle Ramsey for a presentation on the county’s current state regarding COVID-19.
“After hearing this report, I felt it was my duty as mayor to call this governing body to order and have each of you hear this report,” said White.
Ramsey gave a presentation to the board about the county’s current COVID-19 statistics andsaid the county’s positive case numbers were in line with what they saw at the height of the pandemic in December.
“We’re right back there,” said Ramsey. “Very unfortunately, we’re right back there with where we were then.”
Ramsey also mentioned the county’s rising rate of positive tests.
“What you would like to see in your community is that being below 5%,... 5% or below,” said Ramsey. “This is a moving target and what you can see is that you get an average over the last seven days. That does fluctuate some but that gives us a pretty good idea of the disease spread in the community and the level of transmission and our latest number is 22.3%.”
Ramsey also stated that the county currently had 231 positive COVID-19 cases, and the county’s vaccination rate was hovering at around 42%.
Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Delp said the Chamber of Commerce is taking COVID-19 precautions with the festival by setting up handwashing stations, lowering the number of vendor booths and offering masks and hand sanitizer to vendors, and said cancelling the festival this late would harm vendors.
“Vendors are already prepared,” said Delp. “They have ordered their products. They’ve made their merchandise to sell. We kind of joke the apple butter’s been made, but it has.”
Delp also said the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce had also incurred roughly $50,000 in expenses from advertising and bookings that would have to be paid even in the event of the festival’s cancellation.
“Would I come to the Apple Festival if I didn’t work there? If it wasn’t my job? Absolutely not,” said Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant Cathy Huskins. “I wouldn’t put myself in that situation. However, that’s my decision. People that decide to come to the Apple Festival, I hope, it is my sincere hope, because I do care about people and I don’t want there to be any negative feedback from people getting sick and dying from the Apple Festival, obviously, but you have to take your health into your own hands.”
Alderman Michael Baker raised concerns about town employees who would have to work the festival.
“It is optional 100%,” said Baker. “But my concern is our employees. It’s not optional for our public works department It’s not optional for our police department. It’s not optional for our fire department. And my concern, and I think our concern needs to be, is what are we going to do as a town if our entire police force, fire department, public works department, all goes down during COVID?”
Erwin Chief of Police Regan Tilson said the Erwin Police Department does have contingency plans in case of a high number of positive cases in the department.
The board approved the road closure 5-1 with Vice Mayor Mark Lafever voting no.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Erwin Town Hall.