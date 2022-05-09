The town of Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen made a series of appointments to town boards during their meeting Monday night.
Russell Brackins was appointed to the Erwin Utilities Authority board for a five-year term. The motion to approve Brackins’ appointment was made by Vice Mayor Mark LaFever and seconded by Alderman Paula Edwards. Brackins’ appointment was confirmed unanimously with alderman Mickey Hatcher absent.
Glenn Tilson was appointed to the Planning Commission board for a three-year term after a motion to confirm his appointment was made by Alderman Gary Chandler and seconded by Edwards. Tilson was appointed unanimously with Hatcher absent.
Five people were also appointed to serve on the Design Review Commission during the meeting as well. Katherine Gouge, who will serve as chairman, was appointed to a five-year term, while Doris Hensley and Jan Bowden were appointed to three-year terms, Rachelle Hyder Shurtz was appointed to a two-year term and Alderman Michael Baker was appointed for a year-long term to the commission. The motion to make the five appointments was made by LaFever and seconded by Chandler. The appointments were confirmed unanimously with Baker abstaining and Hatcher absent.
A motion was made to table three appointments to the hospital board until the next BMA meeting. Brackins was nominated to serve a five-year term on the town’s hospital board alongside Roland Bailey, who was selected to serve a three-year appointment, and Alderman Edwards, who received a year appointment. The motion to table the appointments was made by LaFever and seconded by Edwards.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to rezone certain properties located at the corner of South Mohawk Drive and Wapika Avenue from M-R medical residential to R1-A low-density residential upon its first reading.
“The property is currently zoned M-R, which would require a 15,000 minimum square footage lot size, and they’re asking for this property to be rezoned into R1-A, which would allow them a 9,000 square footage lot size, and that would allow them with a lower lot size requirement, that would allow them to divide the property into four separate parcels allowing them to also construct four new residential homes on the property,” said town of Erwin Building Inspector Brian Tapp.
The motion to approve the first reading of the rezoning was made by Baker and seconded by Edwards. The motion was approved unanimously with Hatcher absent and will go for a second reading at the next BMA meeting.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be May 23 at Erwin Town Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.