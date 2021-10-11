The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Monday to discuss upcoming road closure and special event requests.
The board voted unanimously to approve the 2021 Christmas Parade and close Main Street from the Erwin Village Shopping Center to Love Street on Nov. 27 from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., though Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Delp clarified that the road would not actually need to be closed until just before the actual start time of the parade. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m.
The board also voted unanimously to approve Appalachian Rallysport LLC’s request to use the town’s Morgan Insulation property along 2nd Street to park rally car teams during a Rally Car Race event from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. on May 13.
Also during Monday’s BMA meeting, members of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce were recognized and presented with a certificate by the board celebrating the Unicoi County Apple Festival’s win of the 2021 Best Local Event in the Johnson City Press Reader’s Choice Awards. The Apple Festival has won the award for the last five years.
“This honor is extra special to the chamber as it is voted on by the citizens of the region rather than a panel of judges,” said Erwin Mayor Glenn White. “This award truly shows how special the Unicoi County Apple Festival is because of the people of the region speaking up and casting their votes.”
White also thanked the BMA, Erwin Fire Chief Darren Bailey, Erwin Chief of Police Regan Tilson and Erwin Public Works.
“They did an excellent job,” said White. “I was there for most of the time and I did not hear not one complaint.”
The next Erwin BMA meeting will take place on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Erwin Town Hall.