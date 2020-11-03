Bullen defeats incumbent Lynch to win Unicoi mayor’s race
Voters in Erwin and Unicoi reshaped their towns’ leadership Tuesday, electing new mayors and a pair of new aldermen in both towns.
With a record 74% of Unicoi County’s registered voters going to the polls, Glenn White led a field of three candidates to become the new mayor of Erwin, and Kathy Bullen won the mayor’s race in Unicoi, defeating incumbent Mayor Johnny Lynch by more than 250 votes.
In Erwin, the race for the seat held by incumbent Alderwoman Rachelle Shurtz and the alderman seat vacated by Gary Edwards, who stepped down earlier this year for health reasons, were won by former Unicoi County commissioner James “Mickey” Hatcher and Edwards’ daughter, Paula Kay Edwards, a teacher at Unicoi County High School.
In Unicoi, Debbie Bennett, widow of former Unicoi alderman Dwight Bennett and a counselor at Unicoi County High School, and former Unicoi alderman Roger Cooper, took the two seats held by incumbent Alderman Jeff Linville and Vice Mayor Doug Hopson, who did not seek re-election.
In the mayor’s race in Erwin, White captured 1,116 votes or 48.86% to Alderman Michael Baker’s 802 votes or 31.54% and Cathy J. Huskins’ 612 votes, or 24.07%.
In Unicoi, Bullen won the mayor’s race with 1,034 votes, or 56.88% of the total votes cast, to Lynch’s 778 votes or 42.79%.
In the race for the two aldermen seats in Unicoi, Bennett was the top vote-getter, claiming 1,117 votes or 42.75% of the total, followed by Cooper with 808 votes or 30.82%.
Linville, a two-term Unicoi alderman who was unseated on Tuesday, finished the race with 677 votes or 25.91 percent.
In Erwin, Hatcher led the ballot in the race for two aldermen seats, with 1,240 votes or 32.0%, followed by Edwards with 1,169 votes, or 30.18%.
Shurtz, the incumbent who was unseated on Tuesday, finished third in the race with 748 votes or 19.31%, followed by Gary Schwenke with 697 votes or 17.99%.