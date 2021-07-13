ELIZABETHTON — A man who had been accused of holding a Domino’s delivery driver at gunpoint in 2020 pleaded guilty in Carter County Criminal Court on Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault.
Eric Rodney Banner, 47, was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice to 8 years on the unlawful possession charge. That sentence is run consecutively two a 3-year sentence Unicoi County conviction. Banner was categorized as a standard offender and will have to serve 30 percent of the sentence before is eligible for parole.
On the aggravated assault charge, Rice sentenced Banner to 3 years, to run concurrently with the unlawful possession sentence.
The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 26, 2020 at a residence on Keene Road in Johnson City. Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies said a Domino’s delivery worker said he arrived at the residence to deliver Domino’s chicken wings. The victim said that after Banner opened the door, they began talking about each other’s military service. The victim said Banner then pulled out a black revolver and put the muzzle of the weapon against the victim’s head.
The victim told deputies that he grabbed the firearm and pulled it away from his head. He then fled the residence on foot. He said Banner fled in a Suzuki sports utility vehicle. Deputies stopped the car and reported finding under the driver’s seat a Kel Tec P-40 pistol with a .40 caliber round chambered in the weapon.
Officers said a criminal history on Banner indicated that he was a felon. They said he claimed to be taking Clonazepam drugs and that the victim had punched him in the mouth, although he did not have any injuries. He was arrested and transported to the Carter County Jail.