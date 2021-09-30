ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School will hold its homecoming today, with the homecoming parade starting at 5:30 p.m.
The parade will start at Happy Valley Elementary School and proceed onto the Milligan Highway to Powder Branch Road, and will end at the high school. The Elizabethton Police Department will have the nearby intersections blocked to ensure safety for the parade participants.
The intersections effected are Milligan Highway at Happy Valley Road, Milligan Highway at Sparks Road, Milligan Highway at Powder Branch Road, and Powder Branch Road at Warpath Lane. Parade participants will begin staging at Happy Valley Elementary around 4:30 p.m.
The police department asked motorists to use caution and patience when driving through the area at that time. The department asks that motorists not attending the parade seek an alternate route during the time of the parade.