ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted for questioning about the theft of a mountain bike from a local Walmart.
Video of the man was captured by a security camera as he was leaving the store.
Anyone with information may contact Investigator Todd Hamm. He can be reached by email at thamm@elizabethtonpolice.org. Hamm can also be reached by telephone at 423-297-9002. A tip may also be sent by text message to TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.
The Walmart Supercenter is located 1001 Over Mountain Dr.