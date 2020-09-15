ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking information from the public on locating a missing or runaway child.
The child is Elizabeth Denise Lowe, 12, and she has been missing since Sept. 10.
She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, and having shoulder-length red hair with blond streaks.
Anonymous tips about her location can be given by texting TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.
Information can also be sent to Samantha Maney at smaney@elizabethtonpolice.org or calling Maney at 423-547-6278