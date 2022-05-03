ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man who is accused of being involved in an aggravated assault and shoplifting incident at Harbor Freight to Monday. The man was seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts and a hat. Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Investigator David Peters at 423-547-6225 or dial 911.
EPD seeking help from public in identifying man accused of aggravated assault
Tags
John Thompson
Reporter
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University
