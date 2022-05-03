Elizabethton Police Department

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man who is accused of being involved in an aggravated assault and shoplifting incident at Harbor Freight to Monday. The man was seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts and a hat. Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Investigator David Peters at 423-547-6225 or dial 911.

