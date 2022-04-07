ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has released the identities of the person who died and the person who was severely injured in an apparent domestic violence incident at Apartment 117, 105 Mountain View Drive, on Wednesday morning. The police have also charged the survivor with first degree murder.
The police department said the person who died in the incident was Mitchell Claffy, 31, who was a resident of the apartment. The police said the second person found in the residence was Mark Cordray, 49, also of the residence. The police responded to a welfare check at 4:19 a.m. on Wednesday and found Cordray was suffering from a deep cut to his wrist. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center by the Carter County Rescue Squad.
A press release by the police department said “the investigation revealed Cordray and Claffy were partners for several years and had been arguing for the past two days. Investigators determined Cordray stabbed Claffy multiple times with a knife and would not let him leave the residence. Cordray then cut himself with the knife in an apparent attempt of suicide.”
Cordray has been released from the hospital and has been booked into the Carter County Jail on the warrant charging him with first degree murder.