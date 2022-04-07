ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has released the identities of a man who died and the person who was severely injured in an apparent domestic violence incident at 105 Mountain View Drive on Wednesday morning.
The survivor has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police said Mitchell Claffy, 31, who lived in Apartment 117, died in the incident. The second person found in the residence was Mark Cordray, 49, also of the residence.
Officers responded to a welfare check at 4:19 a.m.Wednesday and found Cordray suffering from a deep cut to his wrist. He was transported to a hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad.
A department press release said, “The investigation revealed Cordray and Claffy were partners for several years and had been arguing for the past two days. Investigators determined Cordray stabbed Claffy multiple times with a knife and would not let him leave the residence. Cordray then cut himself with the knife in an apparent attempt of suicide.”
Cordray was released from the hospital and booked into the county jail on the first-degreee murder charge.