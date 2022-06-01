ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has announced the promotion of Officer David Johnson to sergeant. The promotion ceremony was completed Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sgt. Johnson earned the top score in the department’s recent promotional process. He has been an officer with the police department since 2015. He has worked on a patrol ship and with the traffic unit. Johnson is a member of the Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and a member of the Special Response Team.
In announcing the promotion, the department said Johnson is “dedicated to the training and development of our police officers.” He serves as one of the department’s field training officers and is also a DUI detection instructor, a defense tactics instructor and one of the department’s firearms instructors. Last year, Johnson became the department’s first drug recognition expert.
Johnson is a graduate of Happy Valley High School and earned an associate’s degree from Northeast State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University.