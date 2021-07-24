ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported that charges have been placed in the assault of a girl on Monday.
The department said charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault were filed in Carter County Juvenile Court against two juvenile suspects. The juveniles have been arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center to await an initial appearance in Juvenile Court this this week. The police
Department said the investigation is continuing.
The police began the investigation at 12:27 p.m. on Monday, July 19, when officers were called to a residence on Bluefield Avenue, where an assault had just been called in to 911. The caller said her daughter had been beaten up by “multiple teenagers.”
When officers arrived on the scene, they reported the girl had obvious bruises and swelling to her face, arms and legs. Photographs of the injuries were taken. The mother told investigators that juveniles had knocked on her door at 7:30 a.m. When the victim returned home at 12:30 p.m., she was reported to be “covered in blood”, with obvious injuries. The victim said her assailants had held her down and assaulted her with her hands behind her back. She said they locked her in a pantry until they released her at 12:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to the Emergency Room of Sycamore Shoals Hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Elizabethton Police Department has taken over the investigation.