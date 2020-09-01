The main entrance to BrightRidge’s headquarters at 2600 Boones Creek Road is getting a $300,000 upgrade.
Officials with the power and broadband provider say the improvements to the facade of the 18-year-old building are needed to improve customer safety and public access to the building. The project includes replacing a degraded granite walkway to the facility, regrading its main sidewalk and moving its bus stop to a location closer to the main entrance.
Mark Eades, BrightRidge’s chief engineer and facilities officer, said Monday the work is expected to be completed in late October, just in time to for the electric utility to celebrate its 75th anniversary. BrightRidge was founded as the Johnson City Power Board in 1945.
In the meantime, BrightRidge’s main lobby will be closed as the work progresses. Customers can still conduct business at two drive-through lanes at the facility, as well as through its online services at BrightRidge.com, at SmartHub mobile access and by phoning 952-5000.
Eades said time has taken a heavy toil on the granite walkway leading to the front entrance of the building, which officially opened on July 4, 2002. He said the surface of the granite “has buckled from the weather,” and now presents a possible tripping hazard to people entering the building.
He said the granite will be replaced with concrete.
Eades said the sidewalk that spans the front of the BrightRidge building also presents a safety hazard, and is often difficult for the elderly and others with mobility issues “to maneuver.” That will be remedied by lowering the grade of the sidewalk to meet that of the parking lot.
The bus stop for the Johnson City Transit System at the facility will be moved to a spot that safely gives riders better access the BrightRidge building without having them to walk through a busy parking lot.
Eades said the project will also address a structural issue with the left side of the building, which has seen the concrete sink by at least 8 inches. That side will be stabilized with additional concrete.
He said the project will help to better emphasize the main entrance to the facility, while highlighting specific services offered by the utility.
“Our building can be a little confusing to customers who don’t know which side to enter,” Eades said.
A Level II electric vehicle charging station will be placed near the entrance to the building. Eades said the charging station — which will be capable of handling two vehicles — will highlight a growing service that BrightRidge expects to be a key provider.
A solar tree, which is commissioned artwork, will also be incorporated into the landscape at the main entrance. He said the lighted sculpture will be powered by solar panels, which will help demonstrate that developing technology.