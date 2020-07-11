By Robert Houk
Senior Reporter
Registration has begun for the Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy, a fully-accredited online program for grades 9-12 operated by Washington County Schools.
Created by the Washington County Board of Education in 2013, the academy offers dual enrollment opportunities, which allows students to take college courses and earn college credit. All credits will apply toward high school graduation requirements.
The academy provides full-time, tuition-free online learning for all Northeast Tennessee students, with a traditional academic calendar from August to May.
“The main thing now is parents are looking for options,” Jamie Gray, principal of the online academy, said earlier this week. “It’s one option, but it takes focus and discipline on the part of students and parents.”
Gray said the school board created the virtual academy for students with issues that might make it difficult for them to attend a traditional brick-and-mortar school.
Students must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point to attend the school, and they have to complete 25 to 30 hours of classwork each week for 4.5 credits.
“There is a lot of communication between educators and parents and students to make sure the work is being done, and nothing is falling between the cracks,” Gray said.
He said the program allows students to “create their own learning environments.” The curriculum has a number of electives and foreign languages, but does not include sports and extracurricular activities.
“Students are allowed to learn in their own space,” the principal said.
Gray said the virtual academy typically sees between 30 and 40 students enrolled in a semester, most from Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties. He said that number could increase this year with concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Some of the students enrolled in the program are working jobs at traditional hours, and are looking for the flexibility the online program provides. Others are settled on their college or career path, and are looking to complete their high school course work to move on to the next phase of their lives.
“They just want to finish high school,” Gray said.
In addition to meeting high school graduation requirements, students will receive a standard Tennessee academic diploma when they complete the program.
Go to wcde.org to register or to learn more about the program.