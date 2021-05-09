Some volunteer fire departments in Washington County have had a boost in the number of fire truck operators through a cross-training agreement with Washington County/Johnson City EMS.
Limestone, Gray and Nolichuckey fire departments all have EMS personnel stationed in the same building with an EMS response vehicle. EMS isn’t always dispatched to a fire call as a separate unit, but now those advanced EMTs have had firefighter cross training on how to operate the pumper trucks.
Because volunteer fire departments are not staffed around the clock, volunteers respond from home or work. Often, those volunteers have to drive past a fire to get to the station and respond on a fire truck.
“We have several of our stations in the county located in the volunteer fire departments,” EMS Chief Dan Wheeley said. “It started as a request from Limestone. They asked if our rescue techs would be willing to respond on the fire engine rather than the rescue vehicle.
“That would reduce the response time to get a fire engine to the scene.”
Wheeley said there’s no concern about taking the EMT’s attention away from potential patients because that’s the first priority.
“Their primary job is still medical,” Wheeley said. “If there’s no medical emergency, we’ll run the fire pumps for the fire department. They don’t go inside to fight fire,” he said.
Limestone VFD Chief Tim Jaynes said he’s already seen the benefit of the pilot program.
“We had one structure fire where three people were burned, so when (EMS) arrived on scene with the fire truck, they started to treat patients and we started fighting the fire,” Jaynes said.
“It has been a real benefit. We have seen quick response times, which has helped us save structures and reduce damage on structures on fire,” Jaynes said.
The department averages around 200 calls a year, with more than half those being fires where the EMS employee responded with the fire truck.
Wheeley said the fire trucks where this program has been implemented are now equipped with medical response equipment to allow EMS personnel to do their primary job.
Jaynes said the agreement has reduced response times by up to five minutes to a fire scene.