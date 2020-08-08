The timing for the third of 12 discussion panels organized by the International Storytelling Center couldn’t have come at a better time.
The virtual event — “Emancipation Saturday: An Appalachian Tradition,” is set for Saturday from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. as part of the Freedom Stories project.
August 8, 1863 is the day Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves, and project organizer Dr. Alicetyne Turley said the day is more highly celebrated than when President Abraham Lincoln signed the official emancipation proclamation document, freeing all slaves in the country.
“This is our third Freedom Stories project public discussion,” Turley said.
“Originally these were supposed to be conducted at the storytelling center or some other live platform, but with COVID we aren’t able to do it.
“Because of all the conversation about making Junteenth a national holiday, we thought it would be good to make people aware that Central Appalachia has our own emancipation celebration.”
Turley said after Johnson freed his personal slave, Samuel Johnson, the former slave began the Aug. 8 celebrations, which began in Greeneville.
“Samuel Johnson began to do this every year. By October 1863, as military governor, Andrew Johnson freed all the slaves in Tennessee so everyone could then take part in the celebration,” Turley explained.
“There were parades, music, picnics ... Johnson City and Jonesborough African American citizens would go to Greeneville.
“The first newspaper article we found (that referenced the celebration) was printed in 1871 in the Jonesborough paper, so we know it was popular then.”
The longest-running celebration is held in Kentucky, according to Turley, where they’ve been celebrating for over a century, “but as the older population of African Americans are dying, they aren’t really passing on to their children why they’re celebrating August 8. This is a way to revive it.”
“I’m excited folks will get the opportunity to (virtually) celebrate — it began as a family celebration, but it grew after the emancipation proclamation,” she said. “I just don’t want people to forget about Emancipation Saturday.”
Turley said 500 people have signed up for the event. Anyone can watch on the center’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StorytellingCenter/.