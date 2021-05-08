About a week after the East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball team was seen kneeling during the national anthem, a racist email showed up in the university’s general graduate admissions account.
“Why would anyone attend your anti American anarchist school for promoting dumb a**blacks,” said the writer, who didn’t include a signature. “Can your black athletes even write, do they even know why they are disrespecting this country.”
The following morning, Sharon McGee, the dean of the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies, forwarded the email to Director of Public Safety Cesar Garcia and members of the university’s communications team.
“This account is monitored by a few of our staff but is also monitored by GAs, two of whom happen to be students of color,” she wrote. “That I am outraged that they might have had to read this is an understatement. (I have a lot of other emotions swirling as well.)”
“I realize that there is probably not much you can do, but nevertheless I am reporting it to you,” she continued.
The email, one of hundreds obtained by the Press through a public records request, was one of the most inflammatory messages that leaders at ETSU received in the days after video showed the basketball team kneeling for the anthem at a game against the University of Chattanooga on Feb. 15.
They had previously kneeled ahead of road games against the University of Alabama and Furman.
Players were kneeling “as a call to action against racial inequalities and injustices,” Coach Jason Shay said in February, and their actions weren’t meant as a sign of disrespect to servicemen or women.
“No one knows the sacrifice, the fear, the pain, the anxiety, the loss that they’ve experienced fighting for our country’s freedom and rights,” Shay said at the time. “But many of us don’t know the same sacrifice, fear, pain and loss the people of color have had to endure over 400 years.”
Most messages from the community were split between support for the athletes and concern about the manner of their protest.
A 10-year-old basketball fan, whose name was redacted by the university, told basketball players and coaches in a Feb. 20 email that it was wrong for people to say they shouldn’t kneel.
“Thank you for being courageous and doing what is right,” the fifth-grader wrote. “I am proud that you are our team. We support you and justice for all people.”
On March 30, the university announced that Shay had resigned after one season as head coach.
The emails do not indicate that the university forced Shay out because of the athletes’ decision to kneel, but a message on March 23 to Athletic Director Scott Carter shows Shay was working on assembling a schedule for the 2021-22 season just a week before the announcement.
ETSU President Brian Noland also fielded messages from multiple community members and stakeholders.
A combat veteran and student, whose name was also redacted, told Noland on Feb. 20 that it was “infuriating to see ignorant generations of this country who don’t understand the importance of having reverence for the flag.”
“It seems that most are no longer taught how to conduct themselves when wearing a symbol that represents more than their own personal beliefs,” the email said.
Noland also communicated with members of the university’s Board of Trustees.
On Feb. 20, Trustee Steve DeCarlo sent words of encouragement to Noland, noting that the president had handled the issue with “both grace and openness.”
“You will get ‘a lot’ of opinions, continue to go with you (sic) heart and trust your instincts,” DeCarlo wrote. “They are grounded in what you know best, what you have learned in your life experiences and always in what is best for the university.”
Noland thanked DeCarlo, adding that he appreciates that trustees demonstrate a clear love for the university.
“I spent my morning with two significant business leaders who were pulling their support for the University,” Noland wrote. “After those meetings, one has decided to stay and the other told me that they will sleep on it (and) let me know in the morning of their decision. In the end, this too shall pass.”
The university also received a flood of messages from professors and leaders at colleges and universities across the region, including one from Emory & Henry College President John Wells.
“Wanted you to know that I appreciate the leadership you have shown in the controversies at ETSU these past several weeks,” Wells wrote to Noland on March 7.
In an email on Feb. 26, Milligan University President Bill Greer thanked Noland for a phone call earlier that day, adding that it was “good to commiserate just a little.”
He said Milligan University has been aggressive in working with coaches to instill in athletes the “fact that we support them, but ask that they also support us.”
“The lesson we’ve tried to teach is that using the anthem as the place of protest is just counterproductive, even if they technically have the right to do it,” Greer wrote. “It actually takes away from the point they’re trying to make because it offends so many. But it’s a tough message to get across in these polarized, emotional times. We just keep at it.”
On Feb. 24, the university released a letter written by Keith Johnson, the Vice President for Equity and Inclusion, in which he expressed support for the team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem. In that letter, Johnson said the argument that the athletes were “disrespecting the flag” was a red herring that distracted from issues like police brutality and racism.
His letter, which came after local legislators criticized the team’s protest, prompted a flood of support from ETSU staff and community members.
One of those people was former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden, who was among the candidates in 2020 for Tennessee’s District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In an email on Feb. 25, he told Johnson he was moved by his “well-written and thoughtful letter.”
“I’m very disappointed in those who have used their elected offices and the power of the state to condemn our core principles of free speech and expression,” Darden said. “I can only hope it costs them at the ballot box.”