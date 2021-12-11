ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge in Downtown Elizabethton has been the focus of many honors through the years, including the naming of the largest festival in the city as Covered Bridge Days. The latest honor will be observed by a dedicated national group of Covered Bridge admirers.
Local amateur photographer, professional geographer, dialist (sundial maker) and lifelong learner Robert Benfield said one of his recent Christmas photographs of the Covered Bridge has been selected for the Winter 2021 stationery of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges. It was the second honor the society has afforded Benfield. One of his photographs of the bridge was selected for the society’s November photograph for its 2021 calendar.
Benfield said “the reach of the society is quite large. Seeing our bridge in my photo going out on their stationery is heartwarming for me. It will no doubt bring more national attention to us and this special place by the Doe River.”
Benfield said he sees a role the Covered Bridge is playing in the community spirit of Elizabethton. “About 6 years ago I was watching the City of Elizabethton developing plans for Covered Bridge Park. The energy for changes to the downtown was evident and it seemed the right moment for me to learn more. I sought to find the people connected to the historic downtown. Their stories about my memories growing up in Elizabethton pushed me to form a 501(c)3 Arts and Cultural Alliance (Elizalliance) program.
“Seeing parents wanting a great place to raise their children helped inspire me to photo document the architecture, places and people of the downtown area. The Elizalliance was to be a vehicle for others to explore their talents and get involved in the community. I recognized quickly how the old Covered Bridge a.k.a. the “Queen of the Doe” has become a cultural thread in the social fabric that makes this place. More than a landmark, there is a mystical connection hard to describe. It is as if an invisible bond we share with the Queen of the Doe replicates each generation.”
It was this bond that led Benfield, along with his artist friend Mary Ruden, to become familiar with and eventually join the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges. He said the society’s president, Bill Caswell, who encouraged him to submit the holiday photo for the organization’s winter stationery for 2021.
In addition to publicizing the Covered Bridge in the society’s stationery and calendar, Benfield said the society has also published the story of this year’s contest by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce to bake the best gingerbread covered bridge.