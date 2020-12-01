ELIZABETHTON — A street in a commercial and professional district of Elizabethton may soon have a name change in honor of David Rider, former football coach at Elizabethton High School.
The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission will consider a request to change Rogosin Drive to Dave Rider Street. Rider coached the Cyclones football team for 25 years and one of his grandsons, Shawn Witten, is now the head coach of the reigning state champion team. Another grandson of Ryder and brother of Shawn, Jason Witten, has been a longtime player in the National Football League.
Rogosin Drive is near the high school and is also close to another street named Jason Witten Way, which fronts the high school.
The Elizabethton Planning Department sent notice to the residents and businesses on Rogosin Drive to provide notification about the possible address change. The staff said there has been no comments from the community yet about the name change. The staff has recommended the change.
If the Planning Commission votes to approve the change, the recommendation would be sent to the Elizabethton City Council for action on the matter.
Because social distancing is still being observed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the meeting will take place by Zoom electronics. The platform enables the public to comment during appropriate times in the meeting.
