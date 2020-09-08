ELIZABETHTON — There are going to be some major upgrades made at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department’s Kiwanis Park off West G Street.
Many of the upgrades are being made possible because of the private donations of an Elizabethton family.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said there has been a need for some time to replace outdated playground equipment at the park. The need has always been a topic of discussion at various informational meetings with the public and now, the money is available.
Unfortunately, the progress has also been slowed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has caused the closing of so much of the Parks and Recreation Department’s parks and facilities this year.
But things appear to be ready to move forward. The City Council will approve the transfer of the fund donation to the city accounts when it holds its monthly meeting on Thursday. After that, work on replacing the playground equipment can move forward.