ELIZABETHTON — Children fresh out of school for summer vacation got some good news for Memorial Day: the Franklin Pool will be open on the holiday.
“After being closed last year, we are thrilled to be able offer our citizens a relaxing day at the pool once again, said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “The Franklin Pool offers a splash pad, two diving boards, and two newly renovated tennis and pickle ball courts, so be sure to give us a visit this summer.”
The pool will be open on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The pool will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, children under 5 are admitted free with a paying adult. Party reservations and season passes will be available on May 31 by calling 547-6280.
The pool is located in the Joe LaPorte Recreational Facility, a 3.9-acre park located on West Elk Avenue between Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and Sycamore Shoals Hospital, and is accessible by Sycamore Shoals Walking Trail and the Tweetsie Trail.