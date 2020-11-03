ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton is getting ready for Christmas with the first Christmas shopping event of the season. Christmas Open House will take place this Sunday, Nov. 8 from 1-5 p.m. in downtown Elizabethton.
Courtney Bean, director of Elizabethton’s Main Street organization, said “this is downtown Elizabethton’s kickoff of the most wonderful time of the year.” She said about 25 businesses will participate with special sales, door prizes and special Sunday business hours. Unique items in their inventory, which always sell out early in the season, are in plentiful supply at this time. Bean said it is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, get an early start on Christmas shopping and a way to support local business during a difficult time in the economy.
In addition to lots of shops being open on Sunday, there will also downtown restaurants that are not normally open on Sunday that will be open for the special event. Coffee shops will even be selling their first Christmas coffee concoctions of the season.
The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be participating from its new location in the heart of downtown at 615 E. Elk Ave. The Chamber will be observing the Christmas Open House with a gift wrapping service. The cost is a donation to the East Tennessee Spay and Neuter.
Bean said the event is being held with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mind, with merchants following the Tennessee Pledge to provide a safe experience for both customers and staff. All merchants will be wearing masks and customers are encouraged to wear masks. Social distancing will be practiced.
Snacks and treats are a tradition of an open house and will be a part of the Christmas Open House, but food will only be served by designated servers, who will wear gloves and masks.