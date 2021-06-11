ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton hopes for some major upgrades to the Covered Bridge Park, and a brand new grant to the city from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will help make those hopes a reality.
On Wednesday, the state department announced that the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded a $500,000 Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant for improvements to the Covered Bridge Park. This grant requires a 50% matching grant from the City of Elizabethton.
“To say we are excited about this project would be an understatement,” said Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “We appreciate the representatives from TDEC for selecting this wonderful project for Elizabethton and Carter County. The support we have received in recent years from our local city and state officials has been tremendous and for that we are very grateful. We also want to thank the First Tennessee Development District, who assisted us with the submission of the grant.”
The funding will help fund several improvements to the park. This includes enhanced entrances on both ends of the Covered Bridge and to the park. With the various attractions drawing larger crowds to the park, a new 60-foot_by_35-foot restroom/pavilion which is compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act will also be built. The funds will also enable the building of a 350-foot fence, an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant parking area, picnic tables and paths. There will also be lighting and electrical upgrades and the planting of trees.
“The renovations to this scenic park that sits along the banks of the Doe River will become an even more popular destination to visit and to enjoy outdoor concerts and special events. We can’t wait to get to work and to showcase all the great resources this park and Elizabethton has to offer,” Mains said.