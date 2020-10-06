Lighting moving to Saturday; new activities will be held in park
ELIZABETHTON — It may not yet be time for Halloween, but the Elizabethton City Council will be asked to approve the programs for the annual lighting of the 78-foot-tall Fraser fir and the Christmas Parade.
Both of these major events of the year in Carter County are under new leadership this year. Last year, both events were under the leadership of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
The tree lighting will be directed and led this year by Carter County Bank/Bank of Tennessee. They have selected to hold the event on Saturday, Nov. 21, with the tree to be lit at 6 p.m. The tree grows in the front yard of the Folsom House, which is the location of the Carter County Extension Office.
Once the tree is lit, the festivities will move to the Covered Bridge Park. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is working with Carter County Bank and is planning on including a Christmas village exhibit in the park, including music, games and visits with Santa Claus. Carter County Bank has also contracted to have a horse-drawn carriage for rides. Lanes of East Elk Avenue will be closed to traffic for the carriage rides.
The annual Downtown Elizabethton Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m. This year, the Elizabethton Main Street organization will be taking over leadership of the parade.
Because there will be construction on the Elk Avenue Bridge, a different ending for the parade is planned. After going through downtown on East Elk Avenue, the parade route will turn off Elk Avenue onto North Riverside Drive and end at the grassy lot at East E Street, where the floats will fall out and the parade will end.