ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is planning a birthday party for the nation next month, with an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3 at the Covered Bridge Park in Downtown Elizabethton.
The high point of the celebration will be a fireworks show shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge around 9 p.m. The festivities will get started at 4 p.m. and will begin with opening ceremonies. There will be a Little Miss Firecracker Pageant, a Patriotic Pup Parade, a patriotic non-motorized vehicle parade, and the usual Saturday night outdoor concert from the Covered Bridge Jams. The evenings musical performance is by Spank, an 80’s cover band.
Preregistration is required for the Miss Firecracker Pageant.
The Patriotic Pup Parade is a chance to dress your favorite canine up in red, white and blue attire, as long as the doggie clothing is cool enough for the summer day.
The vehicle parade is open to vehicles that do not have a motor. That means bicycles, tricycles, scooters, strollers, roller skates, roller blades and skate boards.
Admission is free and Main Street Elizabethton will be providing free slices of watermelon as long as the crop lasts.