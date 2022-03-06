ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Water Resources will soon be starting a $6.3 million project to replace all the old water meters for its customers with automated meters.
The project will replace 11,684 water meters. That includes 6,128 water meters of customers who reside within the city limits, but also 5,556 residences that are outside the city limits.
Why is the city of Elizabethton replacing the water meters of county residents?
Those county residents who will be getting the new automated meters are water customers who get their water from Elizabethton.
The Elizabethton Water Resources is actually the largest single provider of water to county residents. Those 5,556 customers who are provided with water from Elizabethton Water Resources is 35% of the county’s total customers.
The next largest system is the First Utility District of Carter County, which provides water to 3,892 customers, for 24% of all Carter County water customers outside the city limits.
The total number of county water customers is 15,918.
Why is the city planning to replace all of the old water meters with new automated meters?
Jonathan Pleasant, the general manager of Elizabethton Water Resources, said there are six advantages to having a totally automated metering system.
For the customers, the automated meters can provide a look at their own individual usage. “They can monitor how much water they are using, they can set a budget and keep track of how well they are meeting the budget,” Pleasant said.
Most important, the automated meters give the customers a quick alert when there is a leak on their property. In the past, a leak could have gone undetected until the next time the meter reader came to the residence. That means the water line may have been leaking for an entire month.
How bad could that be?
The answer is that it can provide some nasty shocks for the billpayer.
Here are two real water bills sent to west Carter County residents in March and May of 2021. One monthly bill was for $909.45. The other customer had a bill for $1,805.42.
Pleasant said “seventy percent of leaks are never seen on the surface.” But the automated water meters would not only detect the unusual water usage, but send out an alert to warn of the leak, something that might not have been discovered for a month.
The ability of the automated water meters to detect leaks is also important to the city, which has had an aggressive program to find leaks and repair them for the past two decades. When the city started the leak detection program a couple of decades ago, the system was losing more than 60% of its treated water to leaks.
That has improved as old and leaky water lines have been replaced, but the city sill has a major problem with leaks.
The way all cities used to read meters was to send the readers out every day to physically record the meter reading. There was no way to get a snapshot of the entire system because it took a whole month to read all the meters.
That will now change and a snapshot of all the meters can be made by getting all the meter readings at one time. The meters can then be checked again, finding out where there are large water losses.
Pleasant said a third advantage is that the changeover “cleans up our billing system.” Some of the current accounts date back to the 1950s, Pleasant said. The project should help bring the accounts up to date.
Another advantage that could help the customers is that the bills can be more flexible. In the past, the billing system was dependent on when the meters were read in a 30-day cycle. Now, a customer with limited resources can request a certain time that is the best to pay the bill, and the schedule could be adjusted for the customer’s convenience.
Pleasant said another advantage is automated meter reading will increase manpower for the department. He said the department will not lose positions because meter readers are not required to read the meters manually.
Pleasant said their job will change to customer service technicians. They will help the department provide more timely responses to customer calls and greatly improve customer service.
The final advantage is that all the systems can be monitored from the water resources offices at a moment’s notice. The readings will be standardized, consistent and more accurate.
Another advantage is that there is currently funding available to make the change. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation released a Water Infrastructure Investment Plan.
The plan provides formula-based grants to address water infrastructure projects throughout the state. These grants are to used solely for water and wastewater infrastructure.
“These funds will help us address critical needs in water infrastructure in communities throughout our state,” said Gov. Bill Lee.
The TDEC funding for Carter County was $7,478,770 and for Elizabethton was $2,431,279. The funding was based on the jurisdiction and not on the customer base of the utility.
This means Carter County’s funding includes Elizabethton’s county water customers.
The total Elizabethton automated metering project would include the money TDEC provided directly to the city and also a request for the 35% of the county customers who receive water from Elizabethton. The state also requires a 20% match.
That brings the total amount for the city’s automated metering project to $6.3 million.