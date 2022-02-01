ELIZABETHTON — Water meter readers don’t usually get to know the residents on their routes very well.
Their job requires them to move rapidly from meter to meter to reach all of the water customers on their route. Of course, there are a few who do make an impression on the meter readers.
Aaron Peeks is one who did stand out.
Peeks has an intellectual disability, and is very curious and very friendly. That has led him to befriend the members of the meter reading crew of the Elizabethton Water Department.
Peeks loves to watch the meter readers as they record the readings and he loves to chat with them for a few minutes while they make their rounds. He got to know them well and he made an impression on them.
That led the Water Department and the Finance Department to do something never before done in Elizabethton: The meter readers succeeded in getting Peeks named “honorary meter reader.”
Not only that, they were able to provide him with an official honorary meter reader shirt with his name embroidered on it. They also provided him with a wooden plaque commending him for his “interest and commitment” shown to the Water Department and congratulating him “on being named the first-ever honorary meter reader for the City of Elizabethton.”
The meter readers and other city officials drove to Peeks’ residence on Tuesday afternoon to present him with the shirt and plaque and to personally thank him for being their friend. Peeks was overjoyed with the visit and called them all his friends.
The Finance Department said it wanted to thank Ashton Slagle of Daisy Duke’s Embroidery for embroidering Aaron’s shirt free of charge.