Aaron Peeks, second from left, was overjoyed with the visit he had on Tuesday afternoon from his friends with the Elizabethton Water Department. The city's water meter readers and Peeks have become friends during their monthly trips to his house to read his water meter. In commemoration of the friendships, the meter readers got one of the bright yellow shirts worn by the meter readers and had it embroidered with Peek's name. Peeks was also honored by being named the city's first honorary meter reader. Elizabethton City Clerk Preston Cobb presented Peeks with a plaque proclaiming the honorary title.