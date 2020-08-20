Familiar faces to meet in Elizabethton municipal judge contest on Nov. 3
ELIZABETHTON — The deadline for being listed on the ballots for the city elections in Elizabethton and Watauga passed at noon on Thursday. While the voters will have lots of choices to make in the Nov. 3 election for president of the United States and for other federal and state offices, there will be some city races without a lot of choices.
There will be three incumbent candidates running for the three seats on the Elizabethton City Council and three incumbent candidates running for the three seats on the Watauga City Commission.
The three Elizabethton incumbent candidates are Mayor Curt Alexander, and Councilmen Kim Birchfield and Jeff Treadway.
The three Watauga incumbent candidates are Dennis Hicks, Richard Dale McCracken, and Timothy Scott Peer.
Elizabethton voters will decide who will be the new members on the new Elizabethton City Board of Education since two of the three incumbents did not choose to run for another term.
Rita Booher has been the longtime chairwoman of the board. She helped restore relationships between the board and the community immediately after David Roper’s term as director of schools. Dr. Grover May also will be leaving the board.
Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said both will be missed and he wished them well. “They both have been effective board members.”
VanHuss praised the many years of service contributed by Booher.
“I appreciate the long hours for many years they have contributed to this job, and I say ‘job’ because it really is a job for our board members.’’
Phil Isaacs will be seeking another term on the board. The other candidates for the three board seats, which will all run at large, are Jeffrey R. Bohlke, Jamie Bass Schaff, Gen Treadway, and “Coach” Mike Wilson.
Elizabethton voters also will decide who will be the city judge to complete the unexpired term of Judge T.J. Little.
The two candidates are Jason Holly and Teresa Murray Smith and both have already worn the city judge robes. Holly was elected by the Elizabethton City Council as interim judge until the next election.
Even though there was a municipal election already set for Nov. 3, the wording of the city charter specified that the interim could only serve until the next general election. That meant that Holly’s appointment was only effective until the Aug. 6 state primary.
Holly did not turn in a qualification petition for that election, but Teresa Murray Smith did, so she was the only candidate on the ballot. Holly mounted a write-in campaign, but Smith was elected to the term from August to November. Now, the two city judges will challenge each other on the ballot for the first time.