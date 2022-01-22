ELIZABETHTON — The Captain Lynn Folsom Post 2166th of the Veterans of Foreign Wars held its annual recognition of outstanding first responders of the year during the New Years Eve activities.
This year, the following first responders were honored: Lt. Jeff Bell of the Carter County Rescue Squad was named Emergency Medical Technician of the Year; Lt. Dan Kneaskern of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department was named law enforcement officer of the year; and Chief Benny Colbaugh of the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department was named firefighter of the year.
Post Commander Andy Wetzel said the three men will now be considered for state level recognition. Wetzel said the local chapter honors the outstanding first responders every year, but alternates yearly between city of Elizabethton and Carter County agencies, with outstanding deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and volunteer firefighters from one of the county’s seven volunteer fire departments alternating annually with police officers from the Elizabethton Police Department and professional firefighters from the Elizabethton Fire Department. The outstanding emergency medical technician comes from the Carter County Rescue Squad every year.
Wetzel said the officers were chosen this year by their superior officers. This year the selections were made by the Carter County sheriff, the director of the Carter County Rescue Squad and the president of the Carter County Firefighters Association.
Wetzel said the annual recognition is a part of the VFW’s second mission. “Our first mission is to take care of the veterans in our region,” Wetzel said. “Our second mission is community involvement.” He said the monthly food distribution for needy veterans and their families is part of the organization’s first mission. Any veteran in need may call the Carter County Veterans Service Officer David Batchelder, at 542-1824.