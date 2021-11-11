ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day observance in downtown Elizabethton had several things that were new, including the raising of the flag for the newest service of the United States military and a new section of the wall of the Veterans Walk of Honor.
The service was also held away from the Veterans War Memorial.
The observance was held this year on the opposite end of the complex, where the the flag of the United States Space Force was raised to join the banners of the nation's other military branches at the Elizabethton-Carter County Veterans Walk of Honor flagpoles.
The flags were raised by another new entity, Elizabethton High School’s United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit, which began classes this semester. The young cadets raised the flags as veterans as old as 86 watched.
Next to the cadets was a blank section of the wall surrounding the Veterans Walk of Honor.
Master of ceremonies Bill Carter, chairman of the War Memorial and Walk of Honor Oversight Committee, said the new section provides a new space for 261 more black granite bricks to bear the names of Carter Countians who served in the armed forces. Carter said he has already received 33 applications for spaces on the new section of wall.
He said anyone wishing to have a brick reserved for a veteran may fill out an application at Elizabethton City Hall. Carter said there are currently 5,850 granite bricks honoring veterans in the wall.
Along with the new items, there were also some traditional parts of the observance, including Loretta Bowers once again using her powerful voice to present a patriotic medley of songs without musical accompaniment.
The speaker this year was Sgt. Myles Cook, a reservist in the Marine Corps who is a faulty member at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, where he teaches law enforcement.
Cook spoke about the many veterans who have had an impact on the nation’s history. He included a local veteran, Lt. Lynn H. Folsom, who received a Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism in action while serving with the 117th Infantry Regiment near Fremont, France, in October 1918.
“Although he was wounded on Oct. 8, Lt. Folsom remained on duty and took command of his company six days later. He effectively reorganized the command and, still suffering from his wounds, led his company in attack on Oct. 17 and stayed at his post for two more days until his company was relieved.”
Cook said the Elizabethton Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is named in honor of Folsom.
Cook said there are many other veterans who weren’t as recognized, but he said they “endure long separations from their families, miss the births of their children, freeze in sub-zero temperatures, bake in wild jungles, lose limbs, and, far too often, lose their lives.”
Cook concluded by saying the spouses and families of veterans have also made many sacrifices. “We must remember them. We must appreciate them.”
Communities across the region honored veterans on Thursday.
In Johnson City, the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation and East Tennessee State University's ROTC Department hosted a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on West Main Street. A Veterans Day ceremony was also held by the American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution in front of the Doughboy statue in Johnson City.