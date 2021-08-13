The Elizabethton Water Resources Department will be testing sewer lines in the Blackbottom area next week using smoke. The testing will begin from Ash Street to Lynn Avenue and Cottage to West Riverside and will progress eastward as the testing continues.
The City of Elizabethton will be smoke testing the sewer lines in the Black Bottom Area from Ash Street to Lynn Avenue and Cottage to West Riverside. Work will begin at approx. 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 16. If a customer finds smoke in the house, they are asked to call the office to report the smoke. Thank you for your cooperation and patience in this matter. Calls may be made to 547-6300.