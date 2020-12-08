ELIZABETHTON — One of the favorite Christmas traditions in Elizabethton won’t be impacted by this year’s pandemic.
The annual “Lights for Jesus” luminary display in Golf Club Acres is an event in which people have enjoyed by driving past the exhibitions in the privacy and comfort of their own cars. There is no concern for maintaining social distancing through the streets and roads of the spacious neighborhoods.
This event marks the 42nd year for the “Lights for Jesus.” It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features 5,000 luminaries lining the streets of the neighborhoods from West G Street to Armour Drive. Neighbors prepare the luminaries by placing a 10-hour votive candle in a white paper bag that has been filled with sand.
There are 150 homes participating in the event in the event, which is led by 10 block chairpersons, who work diligently to make sure the all-volunteer effort produces many happy scenes.
Pat Sweeney has been one of the neighborhood leaders for many. He said the event was more challenging to organize this year because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). For safety, the supplies were sometimes delivered without cineast to the neighbors’ driveway or garage.
“The neighbors give a lot of time and effort to make this a special event for visitors,” Sweeney said.
To enter the subdivision, head west on West G Street to Sabine Street and turn south. Follow the luminaries from there.