Location now home to Save-A-Lot, Papa John’s
ELIZABETHTON — The current location of Save-A-Lot, Papa John’s and other businesses in the shopping center at 135 W. Elk Ave. will one day be the new home of a Weigel’s Convenience Store with a canopy covering 16 gas pumps.
The Elizabethton Planning Commission unanimously gave final approval of the site plan for the new store, but Planning Director Logan Engle said work would not be taking place for some time. She said development will probably not take place until the Tennessee Department of Transportation completes its work of adding a lane to Elk Avenue in front of the property. She said the final approval is in effect for the next three years, giving Weigel’s time to see any changes in the street and the neighborhood.
The approved plans call for a single-story block and brick building of 6,173 square feet. In addition to the 16 gas pumps, the lot will include parking spaces for 50 cars.
The commissioners also gave unanimous approval to a new set of by-laws. The laws will take effect with the new year and will specify that is the time when new officers are elected.
Engle said the new by-laws were written after the discovery of the book containing the current by-laws. Engle said the book had not been used in years and many of the by-laws were antiquated.
The planners also approved the renaming of one of the two Short Streets in town. Engle said it was needed to avoid confusion in emergencies and the city is trying to correct duplication of street names. She said one of the Short streets has two structures with Short Street addresses on it, while the one that was renamed has no addresses.
The Short Street that was renamed was the one that runs from Central Avenue to Aspen Drive. A neighbor suggested Haley Drive. The planning staff thought that was appropriate because there are several other streets bearing first names in the the Lilly Addition neighborhood. These include Abby Lane, Charlie Street and Daniel Lane.
The meeting was once again held electronically by Zoom. Engle said they will plan for a return to the Council Chambers for a live meeting next month, topped with a workshop to start things off at 5 p.m.