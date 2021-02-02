Grant part of agency’s, Pop-Tarts’ Unwrap the Future Challenge
ELIZABETHTON — Jocelyn Marr, 18, of Elizabethton, received a $2,500 grant from Pop-Tarts and United Way as part of the recent Unwrap the Future Challenge.
Marr is one of 20 young people from across the country between the ages of 13 and 22 to offer their ideas for how best to improve their community. Ideas tackle local food insecurity, mental health issues, homelessness, bullying, and other important topics.
Marr was among the winners for their idea to increase awareness of mental health among men. Marr will partner with United Way of East TN Highlands as well as two of its member agencies, Carter County Drug Prevention and Red Legacy Recovery.
“Pop-Tarts wants to provide the spark for young people to use their creativity and curiosity to bring positive change in their community, and this is just the start,” said Pop-Tarts’ Sarah Reinecke, senior director, Brand Marketing.
The Unwrap the Future Challenge contributes toward Kellogg’s Better Days commitment to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.
Contributed to the Press