ELIZABETHTON — Street resurfacing projects will be starting in several locations of East Side and West Side of Elizabethton today and will be continuing for the next two weeks.
The city of Elizabethton has issued an advisory to motorists that the resurfacing may cause intermittent delays on the streets where the work is being done. The city is urging motorists to “please use caution when driving in work zones.”
Those work zones are located on: Burgie Street, Central Avenue, Parkway Boulevard (West G Street to Jordan Road), Riverview Drive (Siam Road to Charity Hill Road), Walker Street, Nave Street, Pearl Street, and Sunset Avenue.
Construction is expected to be completed in two weeks.