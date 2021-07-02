ELIZABETHTON — The Independence Day celebration got started early in downtown Elizabethton with the monthly First Friday event kicking off a weekend of Independence Day activities.
Among the activities taking place on Friday were a free concert by Monday Night Social in the Covered Bridge Park, The Firefly 5K Run/Walk through downtown, and the premiere of the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “1940s USO Show” at the Bonnie Kate Theater. There will be seven other presentations at the Bonnie Kate. Those are on Saturday at 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.
The Independence Day celebration continues in Downtown Elizabethton on Saturday. Spank! The 80’s will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a free performance.
After the concert, there will be a free fireworks show from the Elk Avenue Bridge around 9:30 p.m.
The celebration begins at 4 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park with a Patriotic Bike Parade. Participants are invited to decorate their bike, scooter, or any other non-motorized vehicle, with their best patriotic accessories. The best three will be awarded prizes. Registration is free and will start at 3:30 p.m.
Following the parade, the Patriotic Pup Pageant gets started at 4:30 p.m. All dogs are invited to compete, wearing their best patriotic attire — shades, hat, bow tie, or more and compete for top dog prizes. Registration is free and begins at 4 p.m.
The Little Miss Firecracker pageant begins at 5 p.m. with trophies presented in several age categories. Pre-registration is required. Applications may be picked up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center or by calling Amy with Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy (504) 392-9138.
Just up the street from the park, the Carter County Car Club will be holding its weekly Cruise-In on Elk Avenue in Downtown Elizabethton, starting at 5 p.m. and continuing to 9 p.m.