ELIZABETHTON — In setting next year’s budget for the city of Elizabethton, the City Council won’t be getting a demand for more money from the Elizabethton City School System.
The city government and the city school system are now in the process of making out the proposed budgets to be voted on in June by the City Council.
With the economy feeling the hit of inflation, there are certainly going to be demands for budget increases in several city departments, but there will be no such demand from the Schools, with the one possible exception of funding the school resource officers.
The city will get that assurance today, with a letter from Director of Schools Richard VanHuss. The letter unanimously approved by the Elizabethton City School Board on Monday night. The letter was addressed to City Manager Daniel Estes.
The letter says “we are not requesting an increase in our 2022-2023 operating allocation.” The city’s donation to the school system’s operational fund budget is $2.4 million per year. By state law, funding bodies must continue to fund school systems at the same “maintenance of effort” each year, so that means the city must continue to fund the $2.4 million, but the school board is not asking for a raise in revenue from the city.
While the letter from the school board does not request any more money for operational needs, it does have one proviso: “However, we would like to request the continuation of the SRO program at all schools with the funding to cover the excess coset beyond the SRO and SAFE Schools grants.”
The school system has been providing the funding for the SRO program at Elizabethton High School for many years. Grants have been used to fund the programs at the other city schools.
VanHuss told his school board on Monday night that the SRO program at the three city elementary schools is funded through an SRO grant. He said the grant also provides a little help on the SRO program at T.A. Dugger middle school, but most of the T.A. Dugger funding for its SRO program comes from a SAFE Schools grant. There is some concern that the SRO grant will end, which provides $105,000 per year. and VanHuss is seeking assurance that the loss of the grants won’t mean the end of the local SRO programs.
VanHuss said he is aware that some people think the SRO programs at elementary schools are a waste, but he told the board he sees the value of the program. First, VanHuss said “that is the furthest thing from the truth. It is always a deterrent…That is worth every penny in and of itself.”
VanHuss said there was another benefit to the SRO program at elementary schools. He said that was “a positive interaction of students with police officers that they may never get in any other situation. You can’t put a value on that. To learn respect for an officer, appreciation for what he does, and starting that at a young age. It is a fantastic program. If the grant is not continued, we would ask the city to continuing funding these positions.”
The letter concludes by making a request that SROs be provided for the school system’s summer school programs during May and June.