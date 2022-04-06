ELIZABETHTON — Students will present their artistic talents next week during the Elizabethton City Schools Benefit Art Show, with proceeds benefiting Isaiah 117 House of Carter County.
The show runs from April 12 to 15 at the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, 615 E. Elk Ave. The art show will be open to the public April 13 to 15.
Each art teacher in the city school system has chosen works of art from their students. The art works are to be sold, with the donations going to the charity, which provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
The public is invited to go to the Chamber and support both the visual arts at the Elizabethton City Schools and the work of the Isaiah House.
Each artwork can be purchased with a minimum donation of $20. Each of the city’s schools will be represented by a collection of 41 artworks
A reception will be held for each artist’s family as well as community stakeholders. The reception will be held at the Chamber of Commerce. Refreshments will be provided by the Coffee Company of Downtown Elizabethton.