ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Schools is preparing to conduct pre-registration for prekindergarten.
Registration packets will be available for pickup anytime at the Board of Education office, 804 S. Watauga Ave., and are to be returned not before registration days on March 24 or 25.
Children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2022 to register.
The following documents will be needed:
• Certified birth certificate;
• Proof of address (property tax records, mortgage documents, property deed, apartment or home lease, electric bill, water bill, gas bill);
• Proof of income, public assistance;
• Social Security card;
• Original Tennessee Certificate of Immunization/physical exam.
Parents and guardians are asked to keep in mind that registration does not guarantee enrollment. Children will be selected based on availability and those most in need as per Tennessee state standards.