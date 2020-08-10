ELIZABETHTON — Students of the Elizabethton City School System had their first day of the new school year on Monday. It was the first time students were back in the classrooms since the outbreak of the novel cardonavirus (COVID-19) forced a closure of the city schools in March.
New Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said things went great on Monday.
“Things went very well today with our staggered enrollment,” VanHuss said. “I’ve been getting feedback from principals and they were very positive about the opportunity to see kids in small numbers and give them the personal attention that many of them needed. We are excited with the way that day one went.”
VanHuss said a different 20% of the students will attend school each day this week. Next week the school system will begin its hybrid school attendance plan, with 50% of the students attending two days, followed by three days of remote digital learning. The remaining 50% of students will attend school on two of the other days and also have three days of remote digital learning.
If all continues to go well, the school system will continue with the hybrid plan until the Board of Education meets in two weeks to decide on next phase of the re-entry.
VanHuss said another good piece of news was that there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. He said further infections were bound to happen and be reported, VanHuss said, since the virus is all around the community. One teacher at West Side Elementary School had tested positive on Friday. VanHuss said staff spent the weekend cleaning and sanitizing the building.
The neighboring Carter County School System will not open until next Monday. This week, Carter County is preparing its teachers for the long-distance learning that teachers and students will master this year.