ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton School System has announced its COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan, which takes effect today, Sept. 1.
The plan extends the current mask mandate for student and staff until Friday, Sept. 17. Parents are given the authority to opt their children out of the plan.
Beginning today, there will be be temperature checks on persons entering school buildings. The checks will be made on all students, staff and visitors entering the buildings.
The current contact tracing assistance will be continued with the Carter County Health Department.
Positive cases will be required to isolate, based on the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health.
School-based close contacts will be identified and parents will be notified. Parents will have the option to either quarantine student, based on the Tennessee Department of Health guidance; or allow students to remain in school under the following guidelines:
• Parents will monitor child for symptoms and parents will keep children home if the child is exhibiting any symptoms;
• The school district will request that there student wear a face covering for the duration of the 10-day quarantine period;
• Students will report to the school nurse each morning, prior to the start of the school day for a well check; if no symptoms are reported or observed, students will be allowed to attend classes. If any symptoms are obseved or reported, student will not be allowed to attend classes and must follow quarantine and return to school guidance as prescribed by the Tennessee Department of Health.
NOTE: Household contacts of positive cases must follow the quarantine guidance outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health and are not subject to the school attendance option.
The Elizabethton Director of Schools has the authority to close individual classes, grade levels, programs, individual schools and the school district, in accordance with state guidelines.
The plan continues with a reminder of the key role parents play in COVID-19 health and safety: “For this plan to be effective, it is imperative that parents and guardians work with the school system. Parents and guardians must closely monitor their children for symptoms and keep them home if they are sick or become symptomatic.”