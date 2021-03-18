ELIZABETHTON — A long delayed building project at T.A. Dugger Junior High School may finally get started, thanks to some new federal funding.
Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said this was a “long overdue” project, and includes a 2-story classroom addition, as well as additional bathrooms and evenmaking the school more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act with a ramp from the main floor to the gymnasium.
VanHuss said the project was one of three proposed projects that were to be funded with a bond issue which is being paid back with the capital projects revenue coming from the half cent referendum on the local option sales tax. The other two projects were the Citizens Bank football field and theElizabethton High School’s music room.
The bond issue came in lower than anticipated, leading to only the football stadium and the music room being built. The T.A. Dugger improvements have been on hold since that time, since the money from the half-cent sales tax is still being used to pay the bonds.
VanHuss said the cost of the T.A. Dugger project would be around $4.8 million to $4.9 million. He said building codes changes have worked in the school’s favor over the past several years because some of those changes mean the classroom addition on the north side of the building could be connected to the original building without the requirement to include a fire sprinkler system to the entire building.
VanHuss said the classroom addition would replace some old portable classrooms that have been at that location for 50 years and are about worn out.
The motion approved by the school board on Thursday was to allow architect Thomas Weems to go back to the plans drawn up at the time the three projects were presented for bond funding. The motion allows Weems to update the plans to current needs and requirements. The board unanimously approved the motion.
In other matters, the board unanimously approved a $600 bonus to every full-time employee of the school system and a smaller bonus for employees working less than fulltime.
The board also heard from Michael Simerly, liaison from the Elizabethton City Council. He told the board that he was disappointed with the action of the Carter County Commission to discontinue the distribution of some of the proceeds of the county’s half cent of the local option sales tax so that none of the proceeds would go to the city school system.