ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Board of Education approved a motion Tuesday evening to remove the mask procedures for the city schools and suspend quarantine guidelines. The motion was made by Danny O’Quinn. He said the governor had “signed into law the things we can and cannot do.”
O’Quinn was referring to the COVID Omnibus Bill passed by the Tennessee legislature and signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Friday. As the Elizabethton School System posted on its website: “pursuant to the new law, face coverings will now be optional in all Elizabethton City School buildings.”
Prior to the school board’s vote on Tuesday, Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said “we are eagerly awaiting that guidance from the health department on what quarantine will look like moving forward. We will await that and have more for you once that comes down.”
Board Chairman Eddie Pless said “I appreciate our system and the hard work administrators and teachers did over the last two or three months. I think what we did helped. We were in single digits on numbers. We have been for weeks now … We will do what we have been asked to do.”
Even though the protocols no longer will include a mask mandate, VanHuss said “We still encourage individuals who feel strongly about that to certainly wear a mask.” He said the Centers for Disease Control “still recommends a whole host of mitigation strategies and masking is one of those, especially in a high transmission area, and Carter County is a high transmission area.”
On another COVID-19 matter, Travis Thompson, who oversees testing for the school system, provided a briefing on how Elizabethton City Schools performed compared to the statewide average on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program over the past two years in which COVID has had a major impact on in-school attendance.
Thompson said Elizabethton schools outperformed the state average at all grades on English and language arts; outperformed the state average in all grades but one in math; and outperformed the state average in all grades in social studies.