ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School Board was briefed on Wednesday afternoon on a long range master plan for all five of the school buildings and campuses of the school system.
The plan was presented to the board by Katie Hill, associate architect with the Thomas Weems Architect firm of Johnson City.
The overall plan includes a major renovation of Harold McCormick Elementary School, major classroom additions to T.A. Dugger Jr. High School, Harold McCormick, and West Side, and several additions and improvements to Elizabethton High School.
Hill said the total cost for all the projects was $43 million. The architectural firm engaged Preston Construction Company to provide the preliminary cost estimation.
Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the master plan encompassed projects that were “15 to 20 years down the road.” He said the the $43 million was only applicable “if we were to do all of the projects at once. Obviously, we are not going to write a check for that, but it is a master plan of many projects that would be immediately available as money becomes available.”
Most of the smaller projects on the master plan stand alone. The biggest cost is for the renovations and classroom additions to Harold McCormick. The total cost of all those projects would be $14,895,843. The projects at the high school were the next highest, at $13,313,460. T.A. Dugger was next, with its long-proposed 12-classroom addition bringing the total to $12,455,603. Classroom additions for West Side came in at $2,520,690.
The least expensive was East Side Elementary, which had only one project. That was for parking improvements and was estimated at $225,451.
The biggest project at Harold McCormick would consist of the renovation of 13 existing classrooms, new finishes for the corridors and gymnasium, new restrooms, exterior renovations to windows and doors, a new bus canopy and exterior decorations. The project would cost $6.2 million of the school’s total $14.9 million. Another project calls for a four-classroom addition on two levels, an enclosed play area, new bathrooms, and large gathering area. That project would cost $4.7 million.
The biggest T.A. Dugger project included 12 new classrooms with support areas, expansion of the gymnasium, a renovated clinic and front office, and a lobby with ramped seating for student gatherings and classroom instruction. That project would take $10.8 million of the $12.5 million for T.A. Dugger. The classroom addition is on two floors in the rear of the building.
Other projects for T.A. Dugger included the creation of a secure vestibule at the entrance to the school’s public entrance and main entrance improvements which maintain the classical entrance while adding an accessible ramp.
Another project would provide covered walkways and free-standing canopies between the school building and the media center, music building and Betsy Out Back. There would also be new lighting for the baseball and softball fields.
There were 11 separate projects for Elizabethton High School. The most expensive was the “Cyclone Wellness Center,” which would take $5.9 million of the total high school amount of $13.3 million. The facility would be located in the northwest corner between the high school and Citizens Bank Stadium. It would have an artificial turf floor for teams to practice on during inclement weather, training equipment zones for weightlifting, a lobby shared with the school’s gymnasium and family restrooms. It also had garage doors which could be lifted to connect with more outdoor turf training area.
Some of the other projects include parking improvements that would add 60 spaces, at a cost of $1.4 million; main entrance exterior upgrades, to include a new facade for the main office and main entrance to the school, a new building screen with distinctive logos, and new covered canopy. All of the entrances to the school would have outsized orange rectangles in the school’s color which would designate all the entrances from a distance.
Another $1 million would be for additional bleachers in the football stadium, which would add about 1,700 seats.