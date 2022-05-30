ELIZABETHTON — Carter Countians who were killed in action in the nation’s wars were remembered at an 11 a.m. ceremony hosted by the Elizabethton-Carter County Veterans War Memorial on Memorial Day. A good-sized crowd gathered around the grounds to observe and remember.
One of the most movement parts of the ceremony was when members of Troop 516 of the Boy Scouts of American read the 258 names of the Carter Countians who had been killed in combat during the nation’s wars of the 20th and 21st centuries. Friends, spouses and family members of those men could read the names as they were being read, because those names are inscribed on the six granite cenotaphs that are at the center of the War Memorial.
The theme of the ceremony, from the invocation by First United Methodist Minister Raymond Amos to the Missing Man ceremony presented presented by Carter County Veterans Service Officer David Batchelder to a wreath at the entrance to the memorial was that these men who never returned home are still mourned and are not forgotten.
Those who are remembered include 49 from World War I, 155 from World War II, 20 from the Korean War, 30 from the Vietnam War, 1 from Desert Storm, and 3 from Enduring Freedom. Of course, Carter Countians also remember land honor local men who died in earlier wars, such as the Spanish-American War, Civil War, Mexican War, War of 1812 and the Revolutionary War.