ELIZABETHTON — Yes, there will be a Relay for Life in Elizabethton and Carter County this year and it will be held this Saturday evening, Sept. 12, starting at 6 at the Covered Bridge Park. The public is invited to participate in the special event unlike any previous Relay for Life in the county.
Sherie Rowe, proprietor of Betsy Treasures in downtown Elizabethton, has had to lead the Carter and Elizabethton Relay for Life group over some unprecedented challenges this year, especially from the impacts on the community caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Among the impacts has been the focus of most people on the new disease rather than the old and more familiar killers like cancer. Another concern is that so many of the participants in Relay for Life are cancer survivors who have lowered immunity to such a disease as COVID-19.
Still, there was a great desire to keep the annual tradition going and so the idea was developed to have a safe drive-through event. The motorcade will be made more festive with the placement of a luminaria display along the route, which will start at the traffic circle and head north up Main Street to First Street, then left to Academy Street, then left again onto East Elk and back to the monument.
As in all of the past Relays for Life, the cancer survivors will have the honor of taking the first lap of the motorcade. The public will then be invited to join in the circuit.
Rowe said everyone is welcome to participate in the event.