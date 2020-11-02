ELIZABETHTON — Recycling is back in Elizabethton.
Carter County Landfill Manager Benny Lyons informed the Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission that he has been working with Danny Hilbert, director of the Elizabethton Setreet and Sanitation Department, to get the city’s recycling back in business.
“I drove by the Mill Street Recycling Center on Monday and I saw it was open, Lyons said. He didn’t go by the city’s two other recycling centers. But he said that if they are not yet open, they will probably soon be open. Lyons said the city is taking cardboard, paper, metal and aluminum cans. Lyons said the landfill is currently not taking plastics for recycling due to the large amount of other materials at the county recycling center that must be handled at this time.
Lyons told the committee he is still shopping for a new bailer that will help cut the backlog of material at the recycling center. He is looking at different models to see which is the best for operation and maintenance.
The committee also complimented Lyons on a new monthly financial report he began in November. According to the report, the landfill turned into the county trustee a total of $119,823 in fees, collections and bills that are still outstanding for October. The report also indicated the recycling center shipped out $9,951 worth of cardboard last month. That represented 284,336 pounds of cardboard that did not go into a landfill.